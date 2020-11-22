Opinion

Church and leaders must stand up and call out false prophets among us

The crisis of abuse in the name of the Christian faith in SA speaks to two failures in our society

It felt like déjà vu, listening to hearings of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) currently taking place in Johannesburg. It is hard to comprehend that the horror stories about abuse coming out of the hearings are associated with the church.



Reports of abuses by so-called spiritual leaders reminded me of a video clip that surfaced on social media and our television screens two years ago, of a Johannesburg-based "prophet" who claimed to have resurrected a man from the dead. This was proven to be a fake story and a manipulative lie. The use of such falsely reported miracles, and especially the way in which they are used to take advantage of and extract monetary contributions from the poor and vulnerable, do irreparable damage to the name of the church in our society...