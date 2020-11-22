Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Claims about health workers’ welfare are far from the reality

Mediclinic is a vital, caring and responsible health resource, says the hospital group in response to allegations about private health-care workers in an opinion article by Oxfam representatives

22 November 2020 - 00:00 By Koert Pretorius

It was with disappointment that we read the article that appeared in the Sunday Times opinion section on November 8 under the heading “Time to put the welfare of health workers before profits”, (../2020-11-08-time-to-put-the-welfare-of-health-workers-before-profits/) written by representatives of Oxfam SA.

Mediclinic’s disappointment stems from the fact that the opinion article in the Sunday Times, which we hold in high regard as a source of reference and credible news content, makes unsubstantiated anecdotal claims about the three largest private hospital companies and the private health-care sector in general, based on an unrepresentative survey. Though we cannot speak on behalf of other companies in our industry, we felt it urgent and necessary to correct the skewed view as portrayed in the article...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ADAMA MOLAI | Here’s why Tesla and SpaceX don’t have Pretoria headquarters Opinion & Analysis
  2. Meet the Limpopo farmer dubbed the 'goat influencer' Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  4. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Has ANC SG Ace Magashule misread his party? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021