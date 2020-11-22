Opinion

Claims about health workers’ welfare are far from the reality

Mediclinic is a vital, caring and responsible health resource, says the hospital group in response to allegations about private health-care workers in an opinion article by Oxfam representatives

It was with disappointment that we read the article that appeared in the Sunday Times opinion section on November 8 under the heading “Time to put the welfare of health workers before profits”, (../2020-11-08-time-to-put-the-welfare-of-health-workers-before-profits/) written by representatives of Oxfam SA.



Mediclinic’s disappointment stems from the fact that the opinion article in the Sunday Times, which we hold in high regard as a source of reference and credible news content, makes unsubstantiated anecdotal claims about the three largest private hospital companies and the private health-care sector in general, based on an unrepresentative survey. Though we cannot speak on behalf of other companies in our industry, we felt it urgent and necessary to correct the skewed view as portrayed in the article...