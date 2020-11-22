Opinion

Modern ANC must develop capacity to deal with contradictions within the movement

“Our ears are accustomed as of our earliest age to listen to untruths, and our minds have been saturated over the ages as depositary of suppositions. We make the truth appear extravagant and we turn falsified tales into truth” — Sanchuniathon



There is a recorded account that the ANC at Robben Island was at some stage riddled with tensions. These tensions were so deep that some of the members of the High Organ would not be on speaking terms. The source of the tensions was the legitimacy of Nelson Mandela’s leadership. In resolving the matter, the High Organ conducted the election under the strenuous conditions of prison...