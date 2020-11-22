Opinion
Our national fault is to hand blank cheques to every thieving prophet and politician
22 November 2020 - 00:04
Not too long ago, some ANC members were aghast at how supporters of Shepherd Bushiri spent innumerable hours praying and uttering incantations in support of their “papa’s” bail application in Pretoria.
The condemnation reverberated in social media: “What is wrong with these people? Don’t they see that Bushiri is accused of stealing from them? What immanent magic spell has he used on these ostensibly crazy supporters?”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.