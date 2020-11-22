Opinion

Our national fault is to hand blank cheques to every thieving prophet and politician

Not too long ago, some ANC members were aghast at how supporters of Shepherd Bushiri spent innumerable hours praying and uttering incantations in support of their “papa’s” bail application in Pretoria.



The condemnation reverberated in social media: “What is wrong with these people? Don’t they see that Bushiri is accused of stealing from them? What immanent magic spell has he used on these ostensibly crazy supporters?”..