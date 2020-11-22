The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God

Acting in Christ’s name, they claim to change petrol into pineapple juice, raise the dead and get God to splash the cash — but the real gift of these church leaders is parting their followers from their money, writes Paul Ash

There is a delicious joke doing the rounds. Why didn’t Shepherd Bushiri use SA Airways to skip the country? Because SAA is a non-prophet airline.



Bushiri — net worth about R2.3bn — certainly did not depart SA on his private Gulfstream III business jet, as that is currently in the hands of the Asset Forfeiture Unit...