Opinion

We must honour ‘Kimi’s Law’ by throwing all corrupt people in jail

The former auditor general showed us how we can hold crooked politicians, public servants and business leaders to account

Kimi Makwetu, the late auditor - general, was what Italian social scientist Antonio Gramsci referred to asan “organic intellectual”.



Destined for a future of hardship, pain and marginalisation that he was born into by his street vendor mother and labourer father, he took on the world — and came out on top...