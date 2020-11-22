Opinion

Zuma gets away; will petrol bombers too?

If, by the time this column appears, Jacob Zuma has not been arrested and charged with contempt of a legal subpoena, then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo should consider rolling up his commission.



Zuma, having failed to get Zondo to agree to the suggestion, ludicrous as it was, to recuse himself because he was supposedly biased against said Zuma, slipped silently away from the commission hearings on Thursday without getting Zondo’s permission. Zondo said this was a “serious” matter, and of course it is...