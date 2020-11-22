Opinion

Zuma is contemptuous of the law of the land, now he needs to feel its full wrath

As he left the press conference at which he announced his resignation as president almost three years ago, Jacob Zuma paused and enigmatically mumbled something like "we'll meet again, somewhere". The remark elicited a chuckle from the assembled press corps, but nobody seemed to have a clue what he meant. It didn't really matter, though. The country was enormously relieved and happy to see him go. The nightmare was over. Or so we thought.



But Zuma's parting shot has proved somewhat prescient. Unlike his predecessors who, on leaving office, have studiously avoided complicating matters for their successors, Zuma never really went away. He continues to hog the headlines. He's like the frog at the door that keeps wanting to come into the house, no matter how hard one kicks at it. The only thing that's changed is that he's out of power...