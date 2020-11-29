Adios Diego: paying tribute to soccer legend Maradona

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas pays tribute to a footballer who transcended the conventions of the beautiful game

Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60, was no football icon.



Diego Armando Maradona was football itself. His club career covered Argentinos Juniors in La Paternal, Boca Juniors in La Boca, Newell's Old Boys in Rosario, Barcelona (and later Sevilla) in Spain and Napoli in Italy. He was most famous for his time at Napoli and Barcelona...