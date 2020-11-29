Opinion

ANC unity written in the bodies of women, children

The Mpumalanga ANC's flip-flop on reinstating and then reversing the reinstatement of a provincial party boss facing a serious criminal charge illustrates the reality of a party that has lost any claim to a monopoly of the moral high ground. There was a time when the party boasted "The ANC leads", but the passage of 26 years in power has blunted the idealism as the grim reality of retaining power at all costs asserts its ineluctable logic.



In Mpumalanga, a member of the ANC's provincial executive was charged, with his stepson, with repeatedly raping his two young daughters. He was suspended from the party's executive in a move some argued was in line with the conference resolution that those incriminated in serious offences should "step aside" from their party role. Others, less versed in party rules, might have seen it simply as the right and moral thing to do...