Opinion

As ANC ethics plumb new depths, we have to demand better

It is absolutely wild that the public had to spell it out to the Mpumalanga provincial ANC - in the middle of an international campaign for nonviolence against women and children - that letting one of its provincial executive committee members saunter back into the office while facing charges of repeatedly raping his eight-year-old twin daughters was probably a bad idea.



But such is the story of powerful men. After all, the ANC could not have a former MEC and MP publicly held to account for his alleged actions. Bazothini abantu - what will people say?..