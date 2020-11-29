Opinion
As ANC ethics plumb new depths, we have to demand better
29 November 2020 - 00:04
It is absolutely wild that the public had to spell it out to the Mpumalanga provincial ANC - in the middle of an international campaign for nonviolence against women and children - that letting one of its provincial executive committee members saunter back into the office while facing charges of repeatedly raping his eight-year-old twin daughters was probably a bad idea.
But such is the story of powerful men. After all, the ANC could not have a former MEC and MP publicly held to account for his alleged actions. Bazothini abantu - what will people say?..
