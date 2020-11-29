Opinion

End this heartbreaking cycle of violence against children

South African children are surrounded by violence, and too often are the victims of violence — in their families, schools and communities. The violence to which they are exposed takes the form of beatings, attacks with weapons, sexual abuse, denigration and humiliation, with long-term effects on their health and social and psychological wellbeing.



We are all deeply affected by reports of abuse and neglect, especially abuse and murder at the hands of those who are meant to protect children. In fact, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a national five days of mourning in recognition of those who have lost their lives to violence against women and children as well as Covid-19...