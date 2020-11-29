Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

End this heartbreaking cycle of violence against children

29 November 2020 - 00:00 By Shanaaz Mathews

South African children are surrounded by violence, and too often are the victims of violence — in their families, schools and communities. The violence to which they are exposed takes the form of beatings, attacks with weapons, sexual abuse, denigration and humiliation, with long-term effects on their health and social and psychological wellbeing.

We are all deeply affected by reports of abuse and neglect, especially abuse and murder at the hands of those who are meant to protect children. In fact, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a national five days of mourning in recognition of those who have lost their lives to violence against women and children as well as Covid-19...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ADAMA MOLAI | Here’s why Tesla and SpaceX don’t have Pretoria headquarters Opinion & Analysis
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. MARSHALL DLAMINI | We reject reconciliation in favour of economic freedom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...