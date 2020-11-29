Books

‘How good it is for the species that we still care about books’

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

The literary awards have been around for decades. After a year’s hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we can now, thanks to CNA, announce that the 31st nonfiction prize, and the landmark 20th fiction prize, will be awarded next year. The 2021 Sunday Times CNA Literary Awards is happening!



Events this year caused us to reflect on what the awards mean, not just for writers and readers but for our country as well. We checked in with some former winners to hear what they thought. The good news is that there’s plenty of wonderful new writing to look forward to from our beloved authors in the next year...