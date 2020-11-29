Mampara of the week: Geoff Makhubo
29 November 2020 - 00:00
His (dis)honour the mayor
You have to admire the audacity of the shameless ANC leaders. Every week at the Zondo commission we hear new allegations of how so many of them were bankrolled by state contract beneficiaries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.