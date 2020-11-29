Opinion

Maradona: a metaphor for the paradoxes of Argentina

In a now vanished age, May 2010, I went to the movies on a Saturday evening in Recoleta, Buenos Aires. The upmarket Cine Village multiplex attracted an audience of well-heeled Portenos (locals of the city) and resident diplomats such as me.



Before the main feature, a cheesy commercial for a local insurance company was screened. Extraordinarily, the entire audience cheered, whistled and hollered. Not for the product but at the appearance onscreen of its endorser, football maestro Diego Maradona, who died this week in the same city, his birthplace...