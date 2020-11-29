Opinion

SABC’s independence hardly burnished by its journalists running to an ANC faction for help

The SABC has perhaps never before been this down on its luck. Advertisers are voting with their feet. Audiences, spoilt for choice, are unimpressed. Its employees, who understandably think of nothing but their stomachs, demand ever more from a kitty that’s pretty bare. Factions of the ruling party jockey to abuse it for political advantage.



Instead of reporting the news, the corporation has become the story — and a pretty dismal story it is...