Opinion

Tackle truck burners and the reasons behind acts of arson

The highway violence that has put the road freight industry under siege is a symptom of creeping anarchy in SA, where violence as a means of raising grievances is tolerated. With about 30 trucks torched by unknown assailants in the past week or so, the announcement by police minister Bheki Cele of arrests is to be welcomed.



Hopefully, these will lead to solving similar incidents of the past few years. Because such attacks have been occurring for some time, it is not unreasonable to ask why the government appears to still have no strategy to bring the perpetrators to book and prevent such acts of terrorism...