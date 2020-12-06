As much as we long for a vaccine, we must wait for the right one for SA

We were all pleasantly surprised this week, but also taken aback, when the UK announced it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The first jabs will start this coming week, with 800,000 inoculations covering health workers, and care-home staff and residents over the age of 80.



The race for who first produces and approves a vaccine that guarantees immunity from Covid-19 has been heavily politicised. A jubilant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the speed at which his country's health regulators moved to approve the Pfizer vaccine and what this means going forward. And it is extraordinary that a vaccine has been developed at such breakneck speed, when these normally take between 15 to 20 years to go from the lab to pharmacies, clinics and hospitals...