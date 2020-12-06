CARTOON | Andile Lungisa walks out as a 'political prisoner' after spending 75 days in prison for assault

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro councillor Andile Lungisa was released from prison on December 1 2020 after serving just 75 days of his two-year sentence.



He was sentenced in September. Lungisa was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in 2018 for the assault of DA councillor Rano Kayser, after he smashed a glass water jug over his head during an altercation during a heated council meeting in 2016...