Hogarth

Get-out-of-jail cadre

SA's self-proclaimed "first political prisoner post-1994", Andile Lungisa, was released to much fanfare after spending only a few weeks of his two-year jail sentence behind bars for assaulting a fellow councillor.



Lungisa used the platform of his welcome-home jamboree to sing Baba kaDuduzane's praises and accuse McBuffalo of harassing the Nkandla Crooner. Unfortunately Baba kaD was not present, but his drum majorettes, led by Supra Mahumapelo and Des van Rooyen, were there to give Lungisa a proper rogues' welcome. Hogarth hopes the sour-milk revolutionary shared his prison survival tips with the Weekend Special and Black Jesus, and got them to pass these on to Ace Magashule and Baba KaD...