Opinion
Odds are stacking against Cyril within the ANC
06 December 2020 - 00:00
A young colleague came back from an assignment this week fascinated by how ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is quietly winning the "hearts and minds of party branches" at the expense of his presumed rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The colleague had been to Naledi, Soweto, where Magashule was doing a walkabout as part of his "thank you campaign" after voters in the area gave the ANC victory during a recent by-election. Apparently he'll be doing more such tours in the coming days and weeks in wards where the ANC either retained its dominance or gained new council seats...
