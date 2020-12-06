Q&A with the Railway Safety Regulator acting CEO Tshepo Kgare

The 2019/2020 report of the Railway Safety Regulator shows the safety situation on SA's rail network remains dire. Chris Barron asked acting CEO TSHEPO KGARE .

Why are safety and security on the rail network getting worse?



Most of it is driven by theft and vandalism of our assets. We have a very porous system throughout the network...