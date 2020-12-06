Q&A with the Railway Safety Regulator acting CEO Tshepo Kgare
The 2019/2020 report of the Railway Safety Regulator shows the safety situation on SA's rail network remains dire. Chris Barron asked acting CEO TSHEPO KGARE .
06 December 2020 - 00:00
Why are safety and security on the rail network getting worse?
Most of it is driven by theft and vandalism of our assets. We have a very porous system throughout the network...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.