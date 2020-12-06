Opinion

Rural folk of KZN get day in court against a grasping landlord

Apartheid-era ruse to persuade Inkatha to take part in the first democratic election is being used to enrich the Ingonyama Trust and exploit the poor

While parliament is still considering how to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, the Ingonyama Trust has been practising a form of expropriation with a novel twist: the new landowner being paid compensation.



The trust has generated hundreds of millions of rands from leaseholds it imposed on occupiers and has failed to adequately account for how the money is spent. Adverse findings by the auditor-general have led the minister of rural development & land reform, Thoko Didiza, to institute a forensic audit of the trust's board. Earlier this year the parliamentary portfolio committee recommended that the department withhold public funding for the trust. The legitimacy and efficiency of the trust were called into question...