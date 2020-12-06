Opinion

This is why Trump must now know that black lives do matter

A year or so ago a photo clip was bruiting around social media. It showed a statuesque black woman bedecked in a black top, with tight, gold leotard pants which proudly showcased her well-sculptured derriere that hollered, "Black is Beautiful".



She's shown minding her business, tending to her old jalopy in a garage, with calf-length black boots and shoulder-length hair. And ogling this picturesque tableau was a white dude, a little worse for wear, who seemed to be in the grip of an epic awakening as he gazed longingly at this sister. The clip closed with the inscription: "It was at that moment that Harold realised that Black Lives Matter."..