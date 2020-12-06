Opinion
This is why Trump must now know that black lives do matter
06 December 2020 - 00:42
A year or so ago a photo clip was bruiting around social media. It showed a statuesque black woman bedecked in a black top, with tight, gold leotard pants which proudly showcased her well-sculptured derriere that hollered, "Black is Beautiful".
She's shown minding her business, tending to her old jalopy in a garage, with calf-length black boots and shoulder-length hair. And ogling this picturesque tableau was a white dude, a little worse for wear, who seemed to be in the grip of an epic awakening as he gazed longingly at this sister. The clip closed with the inscription: "It was at that moment that Harold realised that Black Lives Matter."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.