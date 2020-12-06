While the debate rages, treat this as deadlier than flu

Cyril Ramaphosa got it right on Thursday night when he tightened restrictions on Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth as Covid-19 cases surge in the metropole.

Holidaymakers are heading to PE in numbers and, with slightly early restaurant closings, slightly tighter liquor sales times and a ban on drinking on the beach and surrounds, the city has gotten off lightly.

There would have been many voices around him calling for tougher action but he knows that doesn't end well. You'd have to be a numpty though, not to have a good time in PE this Christmas, and I fear Ramaphosa's calls on Thursday spell the holiday-future for the seaboard from PE down to Cape Town. If you're young and possibly still stupid, you may have to do your vomiting in your own toilet and not on the beach. But enjoy!

The Western Cape might be better run and its health services better prepared than the Eastern Cape's, but things are nonetheless getting worse further south as well. Laboratories in Hermanus have told doctors in the area that close to 20% of the Covid-19 tests they are now doing are positive, compared to just 2% in early October.