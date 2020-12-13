A glimpse into a writer's life

Talk to the birds, do yoga, turn the music up, and that absorbing book will finally get published, writes Deborah Rudman

Writers have to spend much of their time writing - it's a job, like any other. They have to show up every day. The work requires self-discipline, perseverance and application. But how many hours do writers spend "at work" ? Does it feel like a chore or a joy? Is it lonely, or do they make friends with their own creations?



Before they are established (and often afterwards), most authors are part-time writers, juggling a day job, a commute or family responsibilities with the demands of writing - and finishing - that book. Here's how a few authors spend their working days...