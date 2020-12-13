Opinion

A man who proved generosity is its own reward

My friend Gordon Forbes died at his home in Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday after becoming infected with Covid-19. He was 86.



Almost 60 years ago he and a troupe of local tennis stars, driving themselves around the country playing exhibition matches for, he later told me, about R30 a day, arrived at the courts in Umtata, a block from our house. I can still see them today exactly. I had never seen a tennis ball hit so hard from so close as I did that glorious morning and I had found a life-long hero...