Obituary

Curtain call: Life of a theatrical legend, Dawn Lindberg

Actor, director, producer, activist and creator of major awards programmes, Dawn Lindberg helped transform theatre in SA, writes Chris Barron

A less likely activist could hardly have been imagined than fine arts student Dawn Silver as she wafted around the Wits University campus in the early 1960s in bare feet and kaftan with flowers in her hair, saying that all she wanted was peace and brotherhood.



The fact is she was a fighter. No-one fought harder against censorship and racism in South African theatre. No-one fought harder to ensure that excellence in South African theatre was recognised and rewarded than she did when she started the Naledi Theatre Awards, and kept them going for 16 years with little or no state funding, having to beg and use her own savings. No-one fought harder to defend their integrity against critics who benefited from the international recognition they bestowed...