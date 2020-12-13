Opinion

Enjoy your break, matrics — you've had a hell of a year

What misfortune to be a matriculant in 2020. This was arguably the toughest year faced by schoolchildren since the Soweto uprising of 1976. Lockdown disrupted their studies. It also meant less food for many as school feeding schemes dried up and parents lost employment. Others did not have access to computers or the internet, which meant it was impossible to pivot to online learning.



Some lost loved ones to Covid. Even children from financially stable and emotionally supportive homes, untouched by death from the pandemic, had to face the challenge of learning in different ways, away from their teachers and friends and the familiar routines of school life...