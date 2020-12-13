Opinion

No time for parties, especially by the ruling party

A friend dragged me to a new restaurant in Johannesburg the other day. Even though the country is on level 1 of the lockdown, I am one of those who still avoid outings to crowded spaces unless it is absolutely necessary. So I have not been out much.



On those occasions where I have had to visit a shopping mall and other recreational facilities, I have been amazed by the huge number of restaurants and pubs that just could not survive the hard lockdown. Several of my favourite hangout spots didn't reopen, while others seem to struggle to attract the kind of traffic they used to get pre-Covid-19...