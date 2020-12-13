Opinion

The moral codes that guide us need a cleanup

The rising corruption in SA is in part due to the collapse of many of the different moral codes that guide the behaviour of ordinary citizens.



Though the constitution is the apex moral code of SA, most people's day-to-day lives are guided by moral codes derived from religion, tradition, culture, business, politics, the community and professional associations. Corruption has become so everyday because there has been a collapse of societal moral frameworks at all levels. Corruption has become embedded in society...