Opinion

This time, the chief justice was wrong to air his views

We have come to expect that judges, by virtue of their position as highly respected members of the judiciary, as well as their training, should be able to keep their emotions and personal beliefs in check when dealing with issues that affect society. The more serious and contentious the matter, the more circumspect they would be.



This week's utterances by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng about Covid-19 vaccines appear to call that assumption into question. At a public meeting in Ekurhuleni, Mogoeng prayed against what he called a vaccine "of the devil", which apparently can "infuse 666 in the lives of people and corrupt their DNA"...