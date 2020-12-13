Opinion
This time, the chief justice was wrong to air his views
13 December 2020 - 00:03
We have come to expect that judges, by virtue of their position as highly respected members of the judiciary, as well as their training, should be able to keep their emotions and personal beliefs in check when dealing with issues that affect society. The more serious and contentious the matter, the more circumspect they would be.
This week's utterances by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng about Covid-19 vaccines appear to call that assumption into question. At a public meeting in Ekurhuleni, Mogoeng prayed against what he called a vaccine "of the devil", which apparently can "infuse 666 in the lives of people and corrupt their DNA"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.