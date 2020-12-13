Opinion
Trump's attempts to subvert the will of the people will taint US's image for a long time
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Sitting here at the tip of a continent long derided for its anti-democratic tendencies and rulers who often overstay their welcome, it is almost surreal to be watching a not-too-subtle attempt in the US - that ultimate totem of democracy - to subvert the will of the voters.
The fact that legal processes are being deployed in a clumsy attempt to achieve what is essentially a coup d'état does not in any way make it any less shocking. But, barring any judicial malpractice, these attempts at an illegal seizure of power are bound to fail...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.