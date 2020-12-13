Opinion

Trump's attempts to subvert the will of the people will taint US's image for a long time

Sitting here at the tip of a continent long derided for its anti-democratic tendencies and rulers who often overstay their welcome, it is almost surreal to be watching a not-too-subtle attempt in the US - that ultimate totem of democracy - to subvert the will of the voters.



The fact that legal processes are being deployed in a clumsy attempt to achieve what is essentially a coup d'état does not in any way make it any less shocking. But, barring any judicial malpractice, these attempts at an illegal seizure of power are bound to fail...