Cool heads or contradictions, all reflect on the president

Our sister publication the Financial Mail has health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on its cover this week. Such has been 2020 that the prestigious magazine, an important voice in the business community, named Mkhize - a politician - its Newsmaker of the Year rather than one of the captains of industry.



It was well deserved, too. Mkhize has led SA's fight against the coronavirus from the front. We need not go back too far in our history as a democracy to realise that, in the wrong hands, the health ministry could easily have botched the country's response to the pandemic...