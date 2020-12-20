Let us be a blessing to others

We can all agree that 2020 has been a very difficult and challenging year. Firstly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected us all in some way, and secondly due to gender-based violence — heinous acts of violence that have destroyed the lives of countless women and children. Gender-based violence (GBV) has been on the increase, and tragically, law enforcement has failed to defend and protect.



Many women and children are not safe in their own country, not to mention their own homes — which must be the biggest shame for a proud nation like ours. In my view, those were the biggest contributors to this year being such a challenging one...