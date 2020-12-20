Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the Year: cast your vote now

20 December 2020 - 00:03 By Sunday Times

Despite putting up a good fight with his daily idiotic posts on his Twitter page, unfortunately Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will not be able to defend his title of Mampara of the Year.

The reigning mampara failed to make the cut. What a loser! This year’s candidates displayed unmatched buffoonery, even in a year that required sober minds...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Raymond Zondo and Jacob Zuma: The man from Ixopo vs the man from Nkandla Opinion & Analysis
  2. FAIEZ JACOBS | Cape Town beach dispute unearths the spectre of unrepentant ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. DAN PLATO | Race-baiting and political opportunism at the heart of Clifton drama Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Mogoeng Mogoeng Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...