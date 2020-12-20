Q&A with Restaurant Association of SA's Wendy Alberts on curfew extension

Restaurants have been hit hard by the government’s extension of the Covid-19 curfew, says Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA. Chris Barron asked her …

The president has given the restaurant industry a chance to show it can police itself. Can it?



We are not a self-regulated industry, and we as an association have no authority to self-regulate or self-police. I think the movement that we really need to see in SA is consumers and the public taking responsibility and applying the urgency they need to in terms of slowing down the spread of Covid...