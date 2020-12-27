Opinion

A populace seemingly bent on self-destruction needs to be saved from itself

It is said of common sense that it is not as common as it should be, and how true this seems today as South Africans exhibit a lemming-like urge to rush headlong into the sea, perishing on the waves of hubris and bravado, and drowning in self-inflicted ignorance. How else does one explain the almost unbelievable scenes playing out across the country in wanton defiance of the remaining Covid lockdown rules?



In one of the most infamous cases, people blocked a tunnel on a road outside Pretoria to indulge in a roadside party whose aims seem to have been the pursuit of drunkenness and showing the middle finger to the authorities. Masks, social distancing and the ban on large gatherings were celebrated in their absence...