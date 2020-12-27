Opinion

Give Zondo the time he needs so we can get closure

The request by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that his inquiry into state capture be given more time may seem, to a weary public eager for results, to be an unwarranted luxury and an unnecessary further expense. This is understandable — the commission has been sitting since August 2018 and has already heard evidence from more than 270 witnesses, including former and present cabinet ministers and state officials.



By the time it concludes its work its costs are expected to have topped R1bn. In seeking a deadline extension, Zondo said time had been lost due to the lockdown. This is obviously a factor that was outside his control. He also said there were further aspects that required investigation, including the roles of parliament, the State Security Agency and the ANC. And the commission would be remiss not to hear evidence from former president Jacob Zuma, who has pulled every trick in the book to avoid appearing before it...