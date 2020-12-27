Mampara of the year: Jacob Zuma

Since Nkandla’s most decorated son has claimed this title numerous times in the past few years as a result of his chaotic reign, Hogarth is considering a drive to northern KwaZulu-Natal to deliver a lifetime achievement award to Jacob Zuma in person.



When he reluctantly stepped down as president in 2018, we thought this mampara of unimaginable proportions would spend his retirement in the company of his children and grandchildren, as many men his age do. We expected him to only leave Nkandla to appear in court for alleged corruption or before the Zondo commission to account for selling the country to his friends, the Guptas...