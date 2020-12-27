Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Western Cape premier Alan Winde

The DA on Tuesday lost its court bid to have the Garden Route beach ban lifted. Chris Barron asked Western Cape premier Alan Winde …

27 December 2020 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

How can you justify calling for the beach ban to be lifted in Covid hotspots?

It doesn’t make sense for people to be forced into shopping malls and coffee shops, especially when they’re in a hotspot, when you’ve got wide open spaces...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the Year: cast your vote now Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. PETER BRUCE | Life's no beach - the blanket ban is patently unfair Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...