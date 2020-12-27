Opinion

Time for leaders to show visionary leadership

For our country, 2020 was a perfect storm of economic decline, worsened by Covid-19. Into that mix we can add details of industrial-scale corruption, revealed at the Zondo commission — whose consequences we are living with and have yet to fully address.



Even as Covid-19 was still a remote threat in Asia and elsewhere, our moribund economy was in need of intensive care, with stagnant growth, spiralling unemployment and yawning income and wealth disparities...