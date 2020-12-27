Opinion
Time for leaders to show visionary leadership
27 December 2020 - 00:00
For our country, 2020 was a perfect storm of economic decline, worsened by Covid-19. Into that mix we can add details of industrial-scale corruption, revealed at the Zondo commission — whose consequences we are living with and have yet to fully address.
Even as Covid-19 was still a remote threat in Asia and elsewhere, our moribund economy was in need of intensive care, with stagnant growth, spiralling unemployment and yawning income and wealth disparities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.