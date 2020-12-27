Opinion

Trump’s last gasp ‘deals’ will have long-term consequences in Africa

Outgoing president will leave behind increased tension and potentially worse conflict

Donald Trump is expected to leave the US presidency on January 20.



In the weeks after the November election, when it became clear that he had lost, Trump has pushed through a range of executive orders which included pardons for some convicted criminals, and there has been a fast-tracking of executions for some prisoners on death row...