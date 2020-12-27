Opinion

We must all heed the invaluable lessons that Covid has taught us — and change our ways

The pandemic and the multiple crises caused by it are signs that human relations at multiple levels — with each other, with the economy, with consumption and with the environment — are broken and need a reboot.



In fact, the systems that govern human relations and relations with the economy, with consumption and with the environment have broken down. These relations and systems will not automatically reboot but will have to be consciously mended. Unless this is done, new deadly pandemics, environmental disasters and financial crises will continue to wreak havoc...