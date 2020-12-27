Opinion

Xu Zhangrun: China’s persecuted voice of democracy

Xu Zhangrun is not a name you hear often in SA. But we should know him since he is one of the world’s great literary proponents of democracy. Xu used to be a professor of law at Tsinghua University in Beijing, but since March 2019 has been the subject of increasingly harsh measures by the Chinese state.



His plight, like the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang and the crushing of democracy in Hong Kong, has not elicited a response from the ANC. Instead, the minister of social development, Lindiwe Zulu, pranced around during the lockdown in the red star cap of the Chinese army while 2.2-million people lost their jobs and 9-million children went hungry...