Opinion

Ace matter puts ANC integrity at stake

The integrity commission of the ANC emerged because members of the party — some would say most of them — were engaging in doings that conflicted with their roles as public representatives, even if these were not clearly criminal matters. The tenderpreneur issue was foremost among these.



The ANC has slowly articulated a notion of integrity as a standard for its members to abide by: they must not engage in activities which, even if not criminal, diminish their moral standing, their commitment to public service and their duty to the state. It was a standard taken for granted by the party when it took power, but it has since required elaboration as MPs, cabinet ministers and even the president began to engage in behaviour perceived as self-serving, immoral, corrupt and even treasonous...