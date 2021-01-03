Opinion

Brace yourself for more tough times ahead

Right up to its final week and day, 2020 remained an utterly awful year. Loved ones died in greater numbers. Jobs that had returned disappeared into thin air as countries across the globe went back into severe lockdown. Our children, having sat and stared at screens all day during the hard lockdown, may now face further school closures.



Those children are the lucky ones. Many poor children have lost the one square meal they had in their lives because of the closure of schools. As the year ends, we face the reality of contracting a virus which, we now know, mutates and becomes even more transmissible as it devastates the world...