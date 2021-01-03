CARTOON | Bheki Cele makes sure 'the coast is clear' under revised level 3
03 January 2021 - 00:00
Police minister Bheki Cele has made sure that he has eyes and ears everywhere by deploying SAPS members across the country to ensure that people are adhering to the newly revised level 3 lockdown regulations.
The minister is also watching South Africans like a hawk by visiting numerous coastal areas to ensure that beach goers are steering clear from the areas they are prohibited from visiting under level 3. ..
