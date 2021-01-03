Opinion

Hope that this year we get the basics right

Hope, it is said, is an ability to see that there is light despite all the darkness. And 2020, dubbed the year of plenty at its start, was indeed a year we got darkness in oversupply — and we are not talking about Eskom ’s debilitating load-shedding. We witnessed devastation, occasioned by the global pandemic that is the coronavirus.



We witnessed, too, soul-crushing corruption — the theft of funds meant to help a nation in the grip of a contagion. We learnt of unabashed corruption in testimonies before the Zondo commission of inquiry. This was as our economy sank further into junk, shedding jobs and exacerbating unemployment and poverty...