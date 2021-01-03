Opinion

More competence please, less emotion

Love, we learn from a well-known dialogue by Plato, The Phaedrus, is a form of madness. Socrates explains in the dialogue that not only is love madness, it is also the greatest gift people can share. To love and to be loved makes men and women lose their minds. This is why Jay-Z and Beyoncé can sing Crazy in Love and fans are immediately smitten by it, because they relate.



We also learn from Max J Lewy’s book, Madness: A Form of Love, that in today’s “medicalised, normalised world, madness fascinates and terrifies …in equal measure”...